DUBAI Jan 22 Saudi Arabia's National
Industrialisation Co (Tasnee) signed a 1.2 billion riyals
($319.4 million) Islamic loan it will use to part-fund buying a
further stake in its subsidiary Cristal, the industrial
manufacturer said on Thursday.
The five-year murabaha loan - a sharia-compliant
cost-plus-profit arrangement - is with Riyad Bank and
Saudi British Bank. It has a one-year grace period and
the option for a one-year extension, with payment due in equal
semi-annual instalments.
In December, Tasnee bought a further 13 percent in Cristal -
one of the world's largest producers of titanium dioxide - for
1.8 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7570 riyals)
