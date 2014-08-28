UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Taste Holdings Ltd :
* Taste raises R180 million for further growth declaration announcement in respect of the Taste rights offer
* Already been provided with irrevocable commitments from 59.4 pct of existing key shareholders
* Core EBITDA for current period is expected to be R1.2 million to R1.7 million higher than prior period
* In addition, certain of these shareholders have provided further irrevocable commitments that, to extent that remaining shareholders do not follow their rights in terms of rights offer, they will take up a further 41.1 pct of rights offer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources