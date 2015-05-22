Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South Africa's Taste Holdings is in talks to add another brand to its portfolio of fast food and jewelry chains, the company said on Friday, sending its shares higher.
The company did not give details on the proposed transaction in a brief statement.
Taste Holdings controls the franchising rights for Domino's Pizza in nine African countries and owns pizza, fish and chicken units as well as watch and gold jewelry stores.
Shares in Taste Holdings rose as much as about 6 percent but pared their gains to trade at 3.08 percent to 3.35 rand by 1410 GMT, compared with the All Share Index which was flat.
Editing by James Macharia
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.