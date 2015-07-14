UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 14 Shares in restaurant and retail group Taste Holdings jumped nearly 20 percent on Tuesday after the company said it had signed an exclusive deal with coffee giant Starbucks to develop outlets in South Africa.
Under the agreement, Taste, which in 2014 also acquired the licence for Domino's Pizza in South Africa, will operate Starbucks coffee shops for 25 years.
Taste shares were up 19.9 percent at 5 rand by 0907 GMT. (Reporting By Tendai Dube; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.