SINGAPORE Dec 12 Qatar International
Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has finalised its export jet
fuel term contract for next year with two buyers, trading
sources said on Monday.
The company has set the "alpha" for its term contract for
next year at 30 cents a barrel above its pricing formula, they
said.
Details on the term are not known but one trader said that
the company sold 300,000 tonnes of jet fuel to oil major BP and
Dubai-owned Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). This
information could not be verified with the companies.
Tasweeq sets its own pricing formula for its term contracts
comprising three values -- a flat price based on benchmark
Middle East quotes plus a premium as assessed by price agency
Platts and an "alpha" value that is set by the company.
The "alpha" value for the company's jet fuel contract for
2011 was set at 35 cents a barrel, a trader said. But details on
buyers and volumes were not known.
Tasweeq officials declined to comment on the matter.
Industry sources said Tasweeq's jet fuel contract levels for
next year are in line with recently concluded Middle East
contracts for the product.
Kuwait Petroleum (KPC) last month concluded its 2012 jet
fuel term premiums at a premium of $1.70 a barrel to benchmark
Middle East quotes while Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) set its
2012 term premium for jet fuel at a premium of $1.75 a barrel.
Adnoc earlier this month concluded its jet fuel premium for
next year at $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)