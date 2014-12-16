UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Tat Gida :
* To issue TRY 50 million ($20.74 million) bonds through private placement, with 24 months maturity
* Signs brokerage contract with Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler for bond issue
* Might issue up to TRY 75 million in case of demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4110 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources