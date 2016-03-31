LONDON, March 31 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will hold an emergency meeting to tackle the crisis
hitting the country's steel industry on Thursday after India's
Tata Steel said it would pull out, putting thousands
of jobs at risk.
The government is facing criticism over its response to the
news, with opposition lawmakers saying it was "asleep at the
wheel" when Tata, the country's biggest producer, decided to
sell its loss-making British operations late on Tuesday.
The move leaves 15,000 workers at plants including the
country's largest steel works in Port Talbot, south Wales,
facing an uncertain future unless a buyer is found for a
business that has been battered by cheap Chinese competition and
high costs.
Cameron and Sajid Javid, the business minister, were out of
the country when Tata took the decision at a board meeting in
Mumbai, leaving a junior colleague to respond.
The government has said it is working to broker a deal with
potential buyers but ministers initially contradicted each other
over what options they would consider.
After a business minister, Anna Soubry, said she would not
rule out a temporary nationalisation of the assets to help
secure the future of the industry, her more senior colleague
Javid appeared on television to say "nationalisation was not the
answer".
The opposition Labour party and Britain's national media
were scathing in their response, calling the government's
handling of the case "chaotic".
Stephen Kinnock, the local lawmaker in south Wales, said the
government was a "total shambles".
"It's absolutely extraordinary that they've been asleep at
the wheel for this long," he told Sky News on Thursday.
"Why is it that the Prime Minister seems to be reacting to
this as if he didn't see it coming. They're in total disarray."
The BBC said the government may seek to secure a sale by
offering loan guarantees to any potential buyers and setting
tighter rules around the use of British steel on major
infrastructure projects.
