(Repeats story first issued on April 3)
By Andy Bruce and Costas Pitas
PORT TALBOT, Wales/LONDON April 3 The closure of
Tata Steel's operations in Britain would leave a hole in
manufacturers' supply chains, dealing a blow to thousands of
smaller firms across the country and creating a logistical
headache for the car industry.
India's Tata Steel, Britain's biggest producer, put all of
its operations up for sale, including the country's largest
steelworks at Port Talbot which is losing $1.4 million a day due
to depressed steel prices and high costs.
As the government searches for a new buyer, some of Tata's
customers are already looking for new sources of steel which is
used in everything from car roofs to Heinz baked bean cans,
cladding on Ikea buildings and some of the country's coins.
While bigger names have the luxury of a global supply chain
to fall back on, smaller companies - which account for around 95
percent of British manufacturing firms - face a tougher task if
Port Talbot in south Wales closes.
Tata sells around half of its products into the domestic
market, the firm said in 2014.
"It would be entirely undesirable from my point of view,"
said Tony Mullins, executive chairman of QRL Radiators Group, a
Tata Steel customer that makes heating radiators near the Welsh
town of Newport, employing around 150 staff.
Looking abroad for steel would leave firms like QRL that use
British steel exposed to swings in the currency exchange rate
and higher transportation costs. It might also need to hold more
stock if it is buying from the other side of the world, having
an impact on working capital.
"We have to be competitive, we have to produce quality
products, and historically with Tata that has been possible for
us," Mullins said.
DRIVING FORCE
Britain, the birthplace of the modern steel industry, has
been struggling to compete since its post-war heyday and has
shed thousands of jobs in recent years.
Since 2001 imported supplies have met more than half of its
domestic demand, according to the International Steel Statistics
Bureau (ISSB), as local producers struggled with high energy
costs, green taxes and fierce competition.
Germany is the biggest foreign supplier of steel to British
manufacturers and construction firms, followed by China, Spain,
Belgium and the Netherlands, the ISSB said.
The government maintains that the main problem is the
collapse in the price of steel. China has flooded European
markets with relatively cheap steel as a result of its own
falling demand.
Britain imported 826,000 tonnes of Chinese steel in 2015, up
from 361,000 two years earlier, according to industry data.
According to the ISSB, China has produced more steel in the
last three years than Britain has since the industrial
revolution.
Those British steelmakers that remain have been kept going
by local manufacturers, a resurgent car industry and foreign
demand.
"Hot-rolled coil is produced (at Port Talbot) and that
predominately goes into the automotive sector ... that's the
bodywork," Dominic King, head of policy and representation at
industry group UK Steel, told Reuters.
Five carmakers built almost 99 percent of Britain's 1.6
million cars last year and all source steel from Port Talbot,
with some already looking for alternatives should the site shut.
The country's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
, which made just under a third of national output last
year, gets around 30 percent of its steel from the site while
Nissan, which operates Britain's biggest single car plant in
northern England, buys 45 percent from there.
Showing the cost constraints within the industry, John
Leech, who heads up the automotive team at KPMG and works with
some of the country's biggest carmakers, said JLR could not
afford to give preferential treatment to a more expensive
product even though it is owned by Tata Motors - part
of the same family of companies as Tata Steel.
"To compete against BMW and Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover
needs to makes sure its cars are cost-competitive and that means
using materials that are sourced cheaply and competitively."
JLR said: "Like all other independent businesses, we make
our own purchasing decisions based on the right commercial
reasons." The firm said it continued to use Tata Steel and did
not see any short term impact on its business.
A spokesman at General Motors-owned Vauxhall, which
uses Tata's high-strength lightweight steel in its Astra
hatchback model said it was "considering the scenario of UK
steel plant closures on supply sources".
"There are a number of sources of steel in Europe that are
used by our plants in Spain, Germany and Poland," the spokesman
said, when asked whether the firm was looking elsewhere.
Leech said timing could be key, with Tata Steel saying it
wants to exit Britain as soon as possible.
"It will mean a lot of fast footwork behind the scenes
but... the ability to get the same steel from other European or
Chinese plants in (a one to three-month) time frame is a
possibility," he said.
BUY BRITISH
For many of the workers leaving the Port Talbot plant at the
end of their shift this week the news has come as a shock, given
the investment made under Tata's ownership.
"Tata certainly have influenced training more than the old
regime..." said Dave Bowyer, 59, a steelworker for 40 years and
Unite union representative, whose ancestors were steelworkers.
"The workforce itself has become far more technical. Our
craftsman and production guys, even the guys on the shop floor -
a number of them have got degrees."
UK Steel's King said there were many advantages to the
British product which continue to attract buyers.
"One is customer service, that you have that close link with
the manufacturer... you know in the UK that they are going to be
meeting the energy targets, the environmental targets that are
out there (and) that engineering skill," he said.
The industry is also known for its highly-skilled flexible
workforce with no strike action in 30 years.
Rollo Reid, technical director and grandson of the founder
of REIDsteel, one of Britain's largest steel construction
companies which sources almost 90 percent of its steel from
Tata, worries that if Port Talbot closes, prices will rise.
"There will be one less competitor and when the other
European ones go out of business, there will be less competitors
and then the price will go up and we'll be completely within the
hands of the Chinese."
(Editing by Kate Holton and Janet McBride)