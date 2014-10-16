MUMBAI Oct 16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services exporter, posted a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong demand from global clients.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30, its financial second quarter, rose to 52.88 billion rupees ($854.46 million) from 46.54 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said on Thursday.

Exports by India's IT outsourcing sector are expected to rise 13-15 percent in the current fiscal year, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies, as an improving global economy encourages banks and companies to boost spending on technology.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 53.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 61.8400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aman Shah and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)