Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, July 17 Tata Consultancy Services , India's biggest software services exporter, posted a 26.9 percent increase in quarterly net profit after winning new outsourcing contracts from overseas clients.
Consolidated net profit for the three months to June 30, its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion indian rupees ($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said on Thursday.
That compares with analyst estimates of 48.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in Tata Consultancy, a unit of India's diversified Tata conglomerate, ended 0.8 percent lower at 2,381.95 rupees before the announcement. The main Mumbai market index was up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)