MUMBAI Nov 10 India's Tata Steel , the world's seventh largest steelmaker, saw an increase of $50 per tonne on average in prices of key raw materials iron ore and coal in the September quarter, a senior official told reporters on Thursday.

Steel prices fell by $30 a tonne on average in Europe during the period, its Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said on the sidelines of an earnings press conference.

Earlier, the firm reported a 89 percent fall in second-quarter consolidated net profit, lagging estimates.

"The impact in Europe has all been because of higher raw material prices," Chatterjee added.

Tata Steel does not have secure long-term supplies of raw material for its European operations. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)