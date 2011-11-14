MUMBAI Nov 14 India's Tata Motors' net debt in its automotive business stood at 160 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) at end-September, its Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said on Monday.

Earlier, the company posted a 16 percent drop in quarterly net profit, lagging forecasts.

Ramakrishnan also said the Tata Motors' margins in the quarter were hit by lower volumes, higher marketing spend and increasing input costs for the car business.

($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)