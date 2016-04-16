April 16 A jury in Wisconsin has awarded medical
software company Epic Systems $940 million in damages in a trade
secret lawsuit against Indian information technology provider
Tata Consultancies, believed to one of the largest trade-secrets
verdicts on record.
Epic sued Tata in 2015 with allegations that it illicitly
downloading software it had been hired to help install at Kaiser
Foundation Hospitals, accusing the Indian company of "brazenly
stealing" confidential information and trade secrets in order to
help its competing healthcare software provider, Med Mantra,
according to court documents.
The jury in federal court in Wisconsin on Friday found in
Epic's favor on seven claims including breach of contract,
misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition and unfair
enrichment. It awarded $240 million in compensatory damages and
$700 million in punitive damages, court documents said.
An Epic spokesman declined to comment.
Tata did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian edition of the International Business Times quoted
the company as saying in a statement:
"The jury's verdict on liability and damages was unexpected
as the company believes they are unsupported by the evidence
presented during the trial. The company did not misuse or derive
any benefit from downloaded documents from Epic System's
user-web portal."
The statement said Tata would appeal.
Epic, a privately held company based in Verona, Wisconsin,
is the leading provider of medical records systems used in
hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United
States.
Tata Consultancies, part of the sprawling Tata conglomerate,
is one of the largest global providers of information technology
software and services, with 324,000 employees worldwide,
according to the company's Website.
The case is Epic Systems Corporation vs. Tata Consultancy
Services Limited and Tata America International Corporation,
Western District of Wisconsin, case number 14-cv-748-wmc.
