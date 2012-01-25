(Ads details, quotes, background, share price)

* Q3 consolidated net at 640.6 mln rupees vs 719.3 mln rupees

* One-time exceptional loss of 160.3 mln rupees also impacted profit

* Cash-positive co focusing on buys in U.S., Russia

MUMBAI, Jan 25 Tata Global Beverages, the world's second largest manufacturer and distributor of tea, posted a 10 percent drop in Dec. quarter net profit hurt by losses in U.S. coffee operations and a one-time loss.

The company, which is part of the diversified Tata Group, owns brands such as Tata Tea in the Indian market alongwith global brands such as Tetley Tea in UK, Eight o' Clock Coffee in U.S. and speciality tea business under Good Earth.

Its consolidated net profit fell to 640.6 million rupees from 719.3 million rupees a year-ago. Net sales grew 12 percent to 17.9 billion rupees from the same period a year earlier.

Tata Global, which has a market cap of $1.15 billion, was forecast to report a net profit of 998 million rupees on revenue of 17.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Coffee prices are a big challenge. The U.S. coffee operations have been impacted by high trade spends to gather higher volumes," Percy Siganporia, managing director told reporters on Wednesday.

The company posted an exceptional loss of 160.3 million rupees which included costs incurred on employee separation schemes and long-term initiatives.

Commodity costs during the quarter climbed 13 percent to 6.98 billion rupees.

"Even tea prices continue to remain high in most markets except in India where there is some relief," L Krishnakumar, chief financial officer said.

The company buys teas largely from India, Kenya, Sri Lanka amongst others.

Tata Global's profit after interest but before exceptional items rose 6 percent to 1.57 billion rupees due to improved operating performance and lower interest costs, which partially offset the impact of high raw materials.

Interest costs for the quarter fell to 39.2 million rupees from 152.1 million rupees in the same period a year ago.

Tata Global, which restructured its global operations last year, integrated all the companies it owns globally into three regions -- South Asia, EMEA (Europe and Middle East) and CAA (Canada, America, and Australia).

It will now focus on acquisitions in its key markets of U.S and Russia, Siganporia said, without giving any further details.

"We are cash positive now and we are looking for acquisitions... We have about 2-3 billion rupees of net cash overall."

Shares of the company, which rose 6 percent in 2011, compared to a 1.5 percent rise in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods)index, ended 2.09 percent up in a firm Mumbai market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)