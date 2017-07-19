India's Tata Group considers restructuring tech, infra businesses - Bloomberg

July 19 (Reuters) - India's salt-to-software Tata Group is considering a plan to streamline its technology and infrastructure businesses, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The restructuring plan would involve moving several of its technology businesses under Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , the country's top software services exporter, the report said. bloom.bg/2viSOUB

Tata Group has not made a final decision about which companies would be folded under TCS, the report added.

Bloomberg said the group may sell some smaller units that do not fit with its strategy and that the conglomerate was also mulling a plan to merge infrastructure businesses into one company.

A Tata Sons spokesperson told Reuters the company does not comment on market speculation while TCS declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)