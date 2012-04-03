* Non-U.S. employees accusing Tata of wage violations can
proceed with class action
* Court authorizes two separate classes of employees for
different claims
By Terry Baynes
April 2 Tata Sons Ltd employees who
were deployed from India to work in information technology jobs
in the United States won the right on Monday to proceed with a
class action lawsuit against the Indian corporate giant over
unpaid wages.
California federal judge Claudia Wilken granted class-action
status to the suit that accuses Mumbai-based Tata and its
subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services, of breaching
employee contracts and violating California labor laws.
Two former employees accused the company in 2006 of forcing
all non-U.S.-citizen workers to sign over their U.S. federal and
state tax refund checks to the company. Tata also deducted their
Indian wages from their compensation, the suit alleged.
The judge authorized one national class of plaintiffs,
comprised of non-U.S. citizens who worked at the company between
2002 and 2005, to sue for contract violations. The court
certified a separate class of employees to bring claims under
California labor laws.
"More than 10,000 current and former Indian nationals
working for Tata in America now may have their day in court,"
Kelly Dermody, a lead attorney for the employees, said in a
statement.
Robert Steiner, a lawyer for Tata America International
Corporation with Kelley Drye & Warren, did not respond
immediately to a request for comment.
Tata Sons Ltd is the holding company for salt-to-software
conglomerate Tata Group, India's biggest corporate house.
The case is Vedachalam v. Tata America International
Corporation et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California (Oakland), No. 06-963.
(Reporting By Terry Baynes; Editing by Paul Tait)