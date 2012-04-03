* Non-U.S. employees accusing Tata of wage violations can
proceed with class action
* Court authorizes two separate classes of employees for
different claims
* TCS says claims are without merit
(Adds details about TCS, updates share movement)
By Terry Baynes
April 3 Employees of Tata Sons Ltd
who were deployed from India to work in information technology
jobs in the United States won the right on Monday to proceed
with a class action lawsuit against the Indian corporate giant
over unpaid wages.
California federal judge Claudia Wilken granted class-action
status to the suit that accuses Mumbai-based Tata and its
subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's
largest IT services exporter, of breaching employee contracts
and violating California labor laws.
Tata Sons Ltd is the holding company for salt-to-software
conglomerate Tata Group, India's biggest corporate house.
"TCS continues to believe that when this matter concludes,
the court will find that the plaintiff's claims are without any
merit," the company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.
"This is an order only on one procedural matter and does not
address the merits of this case," it said.
Two former employees accused the company in 2006 of forcing
all non-U.S.-citizen workers to sign over their U.S. federal and
state tax refund checks to the company. Tata also deducted their
Indian wages from their compensation, the suit alleged.
The judge authorized one national class of plaintiffs,
comprised of non-U.S. citizens who worked at the company between
2002 and 2005, to sue for contract violations. The court
certified a separate class of employees to bring claims under
California labor laws.
"More than 10,000 current and former Indian nationals
working for Tata in America now may have their day in court,"
Kelly Dermody, a lead attorney for the employees, said in a
statement.
TCS shares provisionally ended 1.6 percent lower on Tuesday
in Mumbai, underperforming the broader market, which
rose 0.6 percent.
A combination of "profit booking, as shares were up
yesterday," and the "negative sentiment from the court order"
might have pushed the shares lower, said Harit Shah, an analyst
at brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
Tata Consultancy Services and second-ranked Infosys Ltd.
are part of India's $100 billion information
technology and business process outsourcing industry that earns
close to 70 percent of its revenue from exports to the United
States and Britain.
TCS, whose roughly 227,000 employees serve customers such as
Citigroup and BP Plc, earned 45 percent of its
December-quarter revenue from work done at clients' own
facilities, the company has said.
The company employs both local recruits and employees
brought in from India on short-term work permits for such work.
Robert Steiner, a lawyer for Tata America International
Corporation with Kelley Drye & Warren, did not respond
immediately to a request for comment.
The case is Vedachalam v. Tata America International
Corporation et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California (Oakland), No. 06-963.
(Additional reporting by Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)