BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
NEW DELHI May 29 Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, reported a marginal drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by a foreign exchange loss as strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles continue to offset lean times at home.
Tata Motors said net profit for the January-March quarter was 39.18 billion rupees ($665.48 million), down 0.7 percent from the same time the year before, with net sales up 16 percent to 647.16 billion rupees.
Analysts had on average expected a profit of 46.37 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The company reported a foreign exchange loss of 3.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill and Subhranshu Sahu)
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7