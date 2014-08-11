(Adds financial details, auto industry background)
By Aman Shah and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Aug 11 Strong sales of luxury
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles helped India's Tata Motors
triple its first-quarter net profit, more than making
up for a drop in domestic sales.
India's biggest automaker by revenue bought British carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008, and it has been
propping up profits at its parent for the past few years -
helped by strong sales growth in China, the world's biggest auto
market.
Jaguar's and Land Rover's retail sales in the April-June
quarter rose 22 percent to 115,596 units from a year ago, while
sales of its domestic trucks, buses and passenger vehicles
declined by 28 percent to 110,612 units.
Operating margins at its JLR business rose to 20.3 percent
from 15.8 percent a year ago, while margins at its Indian
business fell to minus 2.8 percent from 2.3 percent.
Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate,
said consolidated net profit rose to 53.98 billion Indian rupees
($882.31 million), the highest in nine quarters, compared with
17.26 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts had expected, on average, profit of 37.1 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated revenue rose 38.2 percent to 646.83 billion
rupees.
While Tata dominates the trucks and buses segment in India,
its passenger cars have failed to lure customers away from local
rival Maruti Suzuki Ltd and foreign competitors
including Hyundai Motor Co and Honda Motor Co
.
The company has struggled to banish an image that its cars
are not cool because they are used as taxis and also due to the
legacy of its ultra-cheap Nano, perceived as a poor man's car.
Tata will launch a new car in India on Tuesday, its first
new offering in four years, in a bid to regain market share and
plug losses in its domestic business, which has also been hit by
an economy that is battling its longest spell of below-5 percent
growth in a quarter of a century.
India's car industry is expected to grow by 5 to 10 percent
this fiscal year, which started on April 1, an industry body
said this month, as the new Narendra Modi-led government works
to revive stalled reforms and boost consumer confidence.
($1 = 61.1800 Indian rupee)
(Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bangalore;
Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Pravin Char)