UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects consolidated sales growth in the last paragraph)
NEW DELHI Feb 5 Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, posted a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing analyst estimates, weighed down by losses in its India business as vehicle sales fell.
Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, said on Thursday consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to 35.81 billion rupees ($579.91 million) compared with 48.05 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts had expected, on average, profit of 49.24 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated sales rose 8.6 percent to 699.42 billion rupees.
($1 = 61.7514 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.