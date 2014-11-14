(Adds details, context)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 14 Tata Motors Ltd
, India's biggest automaker by revenue, said profit
dropped seven percent in the second quarter, disappointing
market expectations of a rise after a sharp drop in car sales at
home.
Tata said its net profit, also hit by higher taxes, dropped
to 32.91 billion rupees ($533 million) in the second quarter
ended Sept. 30 -- below analyst forecasts of 46.2 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.5 percent to 601.64 billion rupees -- again
below expectations -- while sales of its commercial and
passenger vehicles, excluding exports, fell 15.7 percent.
Faced with slowing sales in its domestic business, Tata
Motors has been reliant on sales by luxury British carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which it bought in 2008, to
prop up profits for the past few years.
While Tata dominates the trucks and buses segment in India,
its passenger cars have failed to lure customers away from local
rival Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and foreign competitors
like Hyundai Motor Co and Honda Motor Co.
Tata's domestic car sales fell 32 percent to 73,137 vehicles
in the six months from April to September, industry data showed.
Total passenger car sales rose 4.1 percent to 890,755 units over
the same period.
Tata's domestic operations posted a net loss of 18.5 billion
rupees in July-September compared with 8 billion rupees a year
ago, the company said. JLR, however, posted a 41 percent
increase in net profit for the six months to Sept. 30 to 1.14
billion pounds ($1.79 billion).
As part of its new strategy, Tata plans to launch two new
vehicles every year until 2020, starting with passenger car
Zest, which it launched in August as its first new offering in
four years. It said the response from customers for the Zest had
been "encouraging", and that demand had exceeded supply.
($1 = 61.7600 Indian rupee)
(1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI and Aman Shah in MUMBAI;
Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Anand Basu and Clara
Ferreira Marques)