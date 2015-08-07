* To cut price of China-made Range Rover Evoque by 5-6 pct
* JLR inventory in China up to 10,000 vehicles
* Strong JLR sales, mainly in China, has long helped Tata
(Adds CFO comments, details on China car market)
By Aman Shah and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Aug 7 India's Tata Motors Ltd
has cut prices, sales and production targets at its
luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) arm in China, a top executive
said, as it struggles with high inventories in a slowing market.
Economic growth in China, the world's biggest car market,
has slowed to a 25 year low and a drop in consumer confidence is
hurting sales of automakers from BMW to General Motors
.
"Production and sales targets (for JLR in China) have been
adjusted to reflect the slowing market," Tata Motors finance
chief C. Ramakrishnan said on Friday after the group posted a
near halving of quarterly profit. He did not elaborate on the
extent of cuts.
Tata Motors has also cut the price of JLR's locally-made
Range Rover Evoque sport-utility vehicle (SUV) by up to 6
percent, and lowered the launch price of its Jaguar XE compact
sedan, he said, but did not give price details.
The cut in price and targets for JLR comes weeks
after automakers such as BMW, GM and Ford Motor Co
announced price cuts on their Chinese models to combat weak
sales growth.
China's automakers association has cut its 2015 sales growth
forecast to 3 percent from 7 percent.
JLR should see a return to sales growth from the December
quarter driven by new launches and as management improves brand
awareness for the China-made Evoque, said auto analyst Nitesh
Sharma at brokerage Phillip Capital.
Tata Motors' net profit for the April-June quarter fell 49
percent to 27.69 billion rupees ($434 million), compared with
the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected profit
to be 34.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net sales fell 6 percent to 601.8 billion rupees.
JLR's sales in China fell by a third to 21,920 vehicles
during the quarter, pulling down total sales at the luxury
carmaker by 1 percent to 114,905. Sales in Europe rose 28
percent to 28,878 vehicles.
The company, which began local production of its Range Rover
Evoque SUV in China in October, has been criticised for pricing
it too high and was also forced to recall some vehicles over
quality issues.
"With the slower retail sales and the headwinds we have seen
in China, there has also been a pipeline inventory build up,"
said Ramakrishnan, adding JLR had an inventory of 8,000 to
10,000 vehicles.
Strong sales of its JLR cars, especially in China, have long
propped up profits at Tata Motors, which has been struggling
with sluggish demand for its cars in the last couple of years in
India due to an economic downturn.
A slow recovery in India's passenger vehicle market, where
sales grew 6 percent in the April-June quarter, has pushed up
Tata Motors' domestic sales, which rose at double the pace to
more than 37,000 vehicles over the same period a year ago.
The company expects to maintain this pace helped by at least
two new product launches every year until 2020, according to
Mayank Pareek, president of the passenger vehicle unit at Tata
Motors, India's top automaker by revenue.
($1 = 63.8125 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6445 pounds)
(Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Susan
Thomas and Mark Potter)