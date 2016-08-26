NEW DELHI Aug 26 India's Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, as foreign exchange losses after Britain's decision to leave the European Union offset higher sales at its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended June 30 fell to 22.36 billion rupees ($337.11 million) compared with 52.31 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations rose 9 percent to 670.56 billion rupees.

Analysts on average expected Tata Motors to post a profit of 24.2 billion rupees, according to Thom52.54son Reuters data.

"The operating performance in the quarter reflects the overall higher wholesales, offset by adverse foreign exchange impact of 207 million pounds including revaluation of 84 million pounds, mainly euro payables resulting from depreciation in the pound following the Brexit vote," Tata said in a statement.

Profit was helped by a one-time gain of 4.78 billion rupees in an insurance payment for damage caused to Jaguar Land Rover cars in an explosion at Tianjin port in China last year. ($1 = 67.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)