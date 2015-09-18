HONG KONG, Sept 18 India's Tata Steel Ltd will sell shares in automaker Tata Motors Ltd worth up to $188 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The shares are being offered in an indicative range of 324.50 rupees to 338.05 rupees each, with the deal worth up to 12.5 billion Indian rupees, the terms showed.

The lowest price in the range represents a discount of up to 4 percent to their Sept. 16 close of 338.05 rupees. ($1 = 66.2168 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)