UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Sept 18 India's Tata Steel Ltd will sell shares in automaker Tata Motors Ltd worth up to $188 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.
The shares are being offered in an indicative range of 324.50 rupees to 338.05 rupees each, with the deal worth up to 12.5 billion Indian rupees, the terms showed.
The lowest price in the range represents a discount of up to 4 percent to their Sept. 16 close of 338.05 rupees. ($1 = 66.2168 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.