* Tata expects federal government to review UMPP tariff
structure
* Tata says govt needs to look at power sector issues
* Citi cuts Tata Power's target price to 1,290 rupees from
1,462
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
MUMBAI, Aug 24 India's Tata Power ,
part of the diversified Tata group, is looking for power
projects outside the country to sustain its growth, Chairman
Ratan Tata said on Wednesday.
The overseas investment push by Indian companies, often seen
as the assertiveness of a rising power, is increasingly spurred
by difficulty finding attractive opportunities in Asia's
third-largest economy.
"We are also tendering quite actively on power projects
outside India, where there is great demand, for growth," Tata
told an annual meeting of shareholders.
Tata did not elaborate on the firm's overseas plans.
Tata Power is developing a 114 MW hydro power project in the
Himalayan nation of Bhutan and has bought a 50 percent equity
stake in a planned hydro power project in Nepal.
In 2010, it had won a bid for a 240 MW geothermal project in
Indonesia in consortium with Australia's Origin Energy
and Indonesia's PT Supraco.
Indian power developers are grappling with several problems
in setting up new projects, such as delays in securing
environmental clearances, farmers' opposition to land
acquisitions and the soaring prices of imported coal.
Tata said the government needed to give the utmost priority
to looking into the problems of the power sector.
"The government wants the private sector to play a major
role in the (power) sector. Unless land is made available, we
will not be able to play our role."
Tata said he expected the federal government to review the
tariff structure for Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPP) -- those
with capacity of about 4,000 MW -- as coal prices have risen.
Australia's thermal coal prices, a benchmark for Asia, were
flat at just over $120 per tonne in the week ending Tuesday, as
weak demand kept trading thin.
Earlier on Wednesday, Citi cut Tata Power's target price to
1,290 from 1,462 rupees and maintained a 'buy' rating on the
back of higher input costs at its UMPP at Mundra in the western
state of Gujarat.
In the June quarter, the utility posted 35 percent higher
net profit from the previous year, at 4.19 billion rupees.
Also in June, it raised $334 million from a perpetual bond
issue besides having raised another $450 million in April to
fund its capex.
The company's stock, which is valued by the market at $5.7
billion, closed down 4.42 percent at 1,038.30 rupees,
underperforming the benchmark index , which ended down
1.29 percent, taking its cue from Asian peers.
($1=45.99)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Writing by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)