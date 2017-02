MUMBAI Aug 24 Tata Power , part of India's diversified Tata group, is looking for power projects outside the country to sustain its growth, Chairman Ratan Tata said on Wednesday.

"We are also tendering quite actively on power projects outside India, where there is great demand, for growth," Tata told an annual meeting of shareholders.

The utility posted 35 percent higher net profit in the June quarter, at 4.19 billion rupees.

