May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on
Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed
analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at
one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt
margins.
On an adjusted basis, excluding a one-time charge, the
company posted an increase in consolidated net profit to 3.89
billion rupees for the quarter ended March 2017.
Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of
4.26 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The charge is related to a write-off of a major part of the
company's investments in the equity shares of Tata Teleservices
Ltd (TTSL), in which Tata Power holds an interest.
Including the charge, Tata Power posted a consolidated net
loss for the quarter of 2.47 billion rupees ($38.1 million).
Tata Power had made a provision of 6.51 billion rupees that
came from Tata Teleservices' share buy-back from Japan's NTT
DoCoMo, after an arbitration award in favour of DoCoMo,
Tata Power said in an exchange filing. bit.ly/2rywCmP
The Delhi high court last month had approved the settlement
of a dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo
, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese
firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture.
Tata Power said consolidated revenue from its power business
dipped 12 percent to 59.75 billion rupees in the March quarter.
Shares of the Mumbai-based power company closed up 0.5
percent on the National Stock Exchange.
($1 = 64.7975 rupees)
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)