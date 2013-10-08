BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
NEW DELHI Oct 8 India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board will consider a proposal from Singapore Airlines to set up an airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata Group on Oct. 18, according to the regulator's website.
Tata and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the companies said last month. The two will initially invest a combined $100 million to start the carrier, with Tata Sons owning 51 percent and Singapore Airlines the rest. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.