BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's Tata Sons conglomerate and Singapore Airlines will form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the Indian group said on Thursday.
Tata Sons will own 51 percent and Singapore Airlines will own the remainder, Tata said.
Tata is a partner in a separate joint venture with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd that plans to launch a low-cost airline in India. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.