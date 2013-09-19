BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Singapore Airlines and India's Tata Sons will jointly invest $100 million to set up a full-service airline, the Singaporean company said on Thursday.
The investment will be funded by the shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings, it said.
Tata Sons will own 51 percent and Singapore Airlines will own the remainder in the joint venture. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.