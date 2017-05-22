(Corrects surname of chief financial officer throughout to
Agrawal from Agarwal)
MUMBAI May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of
the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh
Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
Agrawal will be moving to Tata Sons from the diversified
metals-to-telecom Aditya Birla Group where he served as head of
strategy. Agrawal will join the company from July 2017, a Tata
Sons said in a statement on Monday.
He has also had stints as head of corporate finance unit of
Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and
head of investment banking division at DSP Merrill Lynch
.
"His expertise will help us in driving rigour and synergy in
capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as
consolidation and optimisation of the group’s business
portfolio," the company's chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Vyas Mohan)