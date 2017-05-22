(Corrects surname of chief financial officer throughout to Agrawal from Agarwal)

MUMBAI May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.

Agrawal will be moving to Tata Sons from the diversified metals-to-telecom Aditya Birla Group where he served as head of strategy. Agrawal will join the company from July 2017, a Tata Sons said in a statement on Monday.

He has also had stints as head of corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and head of investment banking division at DSP Merrill Lynch .

"His expertise will help us in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation and optimisation of the group’s business portfolio," the company's chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the statement. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Vyas Mohan)