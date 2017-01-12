BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's Tata Sons is likely to name a new chairman as early as Thursday, the Economic Times reported, citing unnamed officials.
Tata Sons has called a board meeting at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), the newspaper said, although it said no agenda for the meeting had been announced. bit.ly/2ifVtM5
The $100 billion conglomerate ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.
Thursday report comes as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services company, reports its results. TCS head N. Chandrasekaran has been widely speculated to be one of the leading contenders for the role. (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging that the chip supplier abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Beijing's Intellectual Property Court said in a statement on Wednesday.
