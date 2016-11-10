MUMBAI Nov 10 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, launched a full fledged attack against ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Thursday, escalating a war of words between the two feuding parties.

The conglomerate said the company would have shown operating losses over the past three years, but for the dividend received from flagship Tata Consultancy Services. It said that "significant dependence" on TCS was a source of concern for its directors and shareholders. bit.ly/2fzQiSj

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha)