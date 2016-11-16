MUMBAI Nov 16 The office of Cyrus Mistry issued a legal notice to Tata Global Beverages Ltd challenging his removal as chairman of the company, TV news channel ET Now reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

Mistry was removed on Tuesday as the chairman of Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, an action he had called "inaccurate and illegal."

Mistry had been ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata group, last month, sparking a bitter public spat between the two sides.

Tata Global Beverages was not immediately reachable.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rafael Nam)