BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
MUMBAI Dec 20 Tata Sons' ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry ratcheted up his battle versus the $100 billion software-to-salt conglomerate with the commencement of legal proceedings against the company on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The move comes a day after Mistry's surprise move to resign from the boards of all listed Tata companies.
The legal proceedings have commenced with the filing of a petition at the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body that deals with corporate grievances in India, the sources said.
Mistry has filed a petition under sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act of 2013 that deal with shareholder oppression and mismanagement, said one of the sources. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Euan Rocha and Louise Heavens)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.