MUMBAI Nov 15 Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, said on Tuesday the board of directors has voted to remove Cyrus Mistry as chairman and appoint Tata veteran Harish Bhat in his place.

Seven out of 10 directors voted for Mistry's ouster, making Tata Global Beverages the first company board to vote against Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of holding company Tata Sons last month. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)