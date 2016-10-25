MUMBAI Oct 25 Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of India's Tata Sons, has filed four caveats against Ratan Tata and Dorabji Tata Trust at the National Company Law Tribunal, news channel CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Tata Sons had also filed caveats in all courts including the National Company Law Tribunal.

A caveat usually ensures that the court does not issue any order without allowing the other side to appear. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)