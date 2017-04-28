BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.
India's central bank had blocked Tata's offer, saying a rule change in 2016 prevented foreign investors from selling stakes in Indian firms at a pre-determined price. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.