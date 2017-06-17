MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the
holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate,
plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors
Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory
filing on Saturday.
Tata Sons will buy about 83.6 million shares in Tata Motors
at or around the prevailing price of the stock on the date of
the planned acquisition, it said in the filing.
It cited "restructuring of investment portfolio" as the
reason for the planned deal.
Tata Motors shares closed at 455.75 rupees in Mumbai trading
on Friday.
Tata Sons owned 28.71 percent of Tata Motors at the end of
March, while Tata Steel owned 2.9 percent in the vehicle maker.
Tata Sons owned 29.75 percent of Tata Steel at the end of
March, while Tata Motors owned a 0.46 percent stake in the
steelmaker, according to stock exchange data.
Indian media have reported that Tata Sons planned to reduce
crossholdings among group companies.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Paul Tait)