Jan 30 Starbucks Corp, the world's largest coffee company, signed a deal with Tata Global Beverages to open its first coffee shop in India, a year after it announced its retail foray into the country.

The Seattle-based company signed a pact with Tata Global Beverages in January 2011 to buy coffee from India and open retail outlets in the country.

Tata Global Beverages, part of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, said it would form an equal joint venture with Starbucks to run cafes and develop business in India.

No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)