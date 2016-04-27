LONDON, April 27 Securing the sale of Tata Steel's businesses in Britain is a difficult process and Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to be as realistic as possible about saving the plants, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We're trying to be realistic with people that this is a difficult process ... it's not an easy process but we're doing everything we can," he told reporters. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)