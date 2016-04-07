MUMBAI, April 7 Metals trader Liberty House
Group will start due diligence on Tata Steel's
loss-making UK operations within a week after a sale process
starts on Monday, its boss said, adding he was confident of
turning the business around with government help.
Indian-born Sanjeev Gupta, a 44-year-old Cambridge graduate
who founded Liberty House in 1992, said he has told the British
government that competitive power prices were critical to
reviving the business and fighting competitors.
Gupta told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday that his
company had a turnover of around $6.5 billion and that working
capital needs would not be a big issue if he buys out Tata's UK
plants.
