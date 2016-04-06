LONDON, April 6 India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday at the latest, Britain's business minister Sajid Javid said after a meeting with the company's chairman in Mumbai.

"They've said that they intend to launch formally the sales process by Monday at the latest," he told Sky News.

"I've also made it clear that the UK government will do everything it can to support any serious buyer in every way we can to secure the long term future of this industry."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)