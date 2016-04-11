LONDON, April 11 British business minister Sajid
Javid said on Monday the government would consider co-investing
on commercial terms to secure the sale of Tata's UK steelmaking
assets.
Tata, one of the world's biggest steelmakers, said on March
30 it was putting its British assets up for sale, citing a
global oversupply of steel, high costs, weak domestic demand and
a volatile currency.
"I've been in contact with potential buyers, making clear
that the government stands ready to help," Javid told
parliament. "This includes looking at the possibility of
co-investing with a buyer on commercial terms."
He said the government had appointed Ernst and Young to act
as their financial advisers on any deal.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)