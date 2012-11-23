LONDON Nov 23 India's Tata Steel said on Friday it would cut 900 jobs across the UK as part of a restructuring plan aimed at improving its performance in "changing markets".

The group said 580 jobs would go in south Wales with the rest being cut in England as part of proposals to restructure its management and administrative functions and reduce the number of steel finishing and processing sites by 12.

"Today's proposals are part of a strategy to transform ourselves into an 'all-weather' steel producer, capable of succeeding in difficult economic conditions," Karl Koehler, Chief Executive of Tata Steel's European operations, said in a statement.

Tata Steel also announced that it would re-start one of two blast furnaces at Port Talbot early next year as part of a 250 million pounds ($398.69 million) investment programme.