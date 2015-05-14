MUMBAI May 14 India's Tata Steel Ltd
said on Thursday it expected to take a non-cash writedown of
about 50 billion rupees ($785.3 million) in the quarter ended
March 31, chiefly relating to its loss-making long products
business in the United Kingdom.
The total impairment charge for the year ended March 31
would be around 65 billion rupees ($1.02 billion), Tata Steel
said.
Tata Steel said last year it was in talks to sell its long
products division, including mills in northern England and
Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group as it battled weak prices
and a tentative recovery in European demand.
($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)