MUMBAI May 14 India's Tata Steel Ltd
said on Thursday it expected to take a non-cash writedown of
about 50 billion rupees ($785.3 million) in the quarter ended
March 31, chiefly relating to its loss-making long products
business in the United Kingdom.
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, has been
forced to slash costs and jobs following its 2007 entry into the
continent, where steel demand has languished since the financial
crisis and clients have turned to cheaper Chinese imports.
The company said last year it was in talks to sell its long
products division, including mills in northern England and
Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group.
Tata Steel entered Europe through its $13 billion
acquisition of Corus, formerly British Steel, just before the
financial crisis.
The impairment also includes a writedown of investments in
overseas raw materials projects in Mozambique, Ivory Coast and a
taconite project in Canada because of low commodity prices, Tata
Steel said.
The company's profitability has been hit in recent quarters
after a slowdown in China and a devaluation of the Russian
rouble led to a surge of cheaper steel products entering
international markets, pressuring steel prices and squeezing
margins.
The Mumbai-based company's domestic production has also been
hit by a raw material shortage following a string of mining
stoppages, causing its plants to operate below capacity.
Tata Steel's liquidity position or financial covenants will
not be affected and the total impairment charge for the year
ended March 31 would be around 65 billion rupees ($1.02
billion), the company said.
Tata Steel reports fourth quarter and full year results on
May 20.
($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)
