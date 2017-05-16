REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
LONDON May 16 India's Tata Steel said on Tuesday that key commercial terms of a deal to spin off its giant UK pension scheme into a standalone entity and end its liabilities for the scheme have been agreed with the scheme's trustees.
The deal, which will see Tata plough 550 million pounds into the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), is subject to formal approval by The Pensions Regulator, but Tata said it expects to reach a final agreement shortly.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.