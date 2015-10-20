LONDON Oct 20 Tata Steel, the biggest steelmaker in Britain, said on Tuesday that its planned restructuring is expected to lead to about 1,200 job losses.

Tata plans to halt production of steel plate, which would lead to about 900 job losses in Scunthorpe in northern England and 270 in Scotland, plus a small number at other sites, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)