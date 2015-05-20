MUMBAI May 20 India's Tata Steel Ltd
reported on Wednesday a consolidated quarterly loss of 56.74
billion rupees ($888.8 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to
March 31.
Consolidated net sales for the quarter fell about 21 percent
from a year earlier to 333.4 billion rupees, hit by weak steel
prices and international demand.
The results follow the company's announcement last week of
about $785 million non-cash charge in the fourth quarter, mainly
related to its loss-making long products unit in the United
Kingdom.
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, has been in
talks with Geneva-based Klesch Group for the sale of its
European long-products unit and said last week said it would
take the impairment charge.
($1 = 63.8406 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Aman Shah; Editing by Anand
Basu)